University Park, TX
4225 University Boulevard
Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:11 PM

4225 University Boulevard

4225 University Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

4225 University Boulevard, University Park, TX 75205

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
You must see this beautiful downstairs duplex to believe it. This gorgeous Spanish Revival unit was recently taken back to the studs and fully renovated in 2018 with an open concept floor plan, designer kitchen with beautiful counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, fully renovated bathrooms, and hardwood floors. Even the garage is new and ready to accommodate two full size vehicles. If you want the charm of Park Cities but an updated new build environment, this is it. Nothing like it!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4225 University Boulevard have any available units?
4225 University Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in University Park, TX.
What amenities does 4225 University Boulevard have?
Some of 4225 University Boulevard's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4225 University Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
4225 University Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4225 University Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 4225 University Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in University Park.
Does 4225 University Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 4225 University Boulevard offers parking.
Does 4225 University Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4225 University Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4225 University Boulevard have a pool?
No, 4225 University Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 4225 University Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 4225 University Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 4225 University Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 4225 University Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4225 University Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 4225 University Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.

