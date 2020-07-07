4225 University Boulevard

Amenities

You must see this beautiful downstairs duplex to believe it. This gorgeous Spanish Revival unit was recently taken back to the studs and fully renovated in 2018 with an open concept floor plan, designer kitchen with beautiful counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, fully renovated bathrooms, and hardwood floors. Even the garage is new and ready to accommodate two full size vehicles. If you want the charm of Park Cities but an updated new build environment, this is it. Nothing like it!