Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous University Park Tudor awaiting your residency. This home offers four well-appointed bedrooms, three bathrooms, three-car garage, a wonderful chef’s kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a lovely view of the outdoors and mature trees. Located in HPISD, walk to Bradfield Elementary, Highland Park Village, and a host of other conveniences. Don’t miss this opportunity!