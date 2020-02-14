4144 Normandy Avenue

Amenities
Fully updated 3-2 in a wonderful quiet location. Very Nice hardwoods throughout. Freshly painted light grey walls. Low E vinyl windows keep this unit very comfortable and utilities lower! Two updated full baths.
One off the hallway and the other off the master.
Kitchen features granite counters with stainless steel appliances. Stacked washer dryer included.
HUGE recent carport in the rear that is easy to access, from alley. Each apt. has 2 reserved spaces.
Additional parking in front, off street. Walking distance to; New YMCA, HP Village and Bradfield Elem.
Landlord provides a mowing service. 20lb quiet pet limit.