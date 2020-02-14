4144 Normandy Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly carport

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

Fully updated 3-2 in a wonderful quiet location. Very Nice hardwoods throughout. Freshly painted light grey walls. Low E vinyl windows keep this unit very comfortable and utilities lower! Two updated full baths.

One off the hallway and the other off the master.

Kitchen features granite counters with stainless steel appliances. Stacked washer dryer included.

HUGE recent carport in the rear that is easy to access, from alley. Each apt. has 2 reserved spaces.

Additional parking in front, off street. Walking distance to; New YMCA, HP Village and Bradfield Elem.

Landlord provides a mowing service. 20lb quiet pet limit.