University Park, TX
4144 Normandy Avenue
Last updated February 14 2020 at 6:00 AM

4144 Normandy Avenue

4144 Normandy Avenue · No Longer Available
4144 Normandy Avenue, University Park, TX 75205

Fully updated 3-2 in a wonderful quiet location. Very Nice hardwoods throughout. Freshly painted light grey walls. Low E vinyl windows keep this unit very comfortable and utilities lower! Two updated full baths.
One off the hallway and the other off the master.
Kitchen features granite counters with stainless steel appliances. Stacked washer dryer included.
HUGE recent carport in the rear that is easy to access, from alley. Each apt. has 2 reserved spaces.
Additional parking in front, off street. Walking distance to; New YMCA, HP Village and Bradfield Elem.
Landlord provides a mowing service. 20lb quiet pet limit.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Does 4144 Normandy Avenue have any available units?
4144 Normandy Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in University Park, TX.
What amenities does 4144 Normandy Avenue have?
Some of 4144 Normandy Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4144 Normandy Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4144 Normandy Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4144 Normandy Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4144 Normandy Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4144 Normandy Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4144 Normandy Avenue offers parking.
Does 4144 Normandy Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4144 Normandy Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4144 Normandy Avenue have a pool?
No, 4144 Normandy Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4144 Normandy Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4144 Normandy Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4144 Normandy Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4144 Normandy Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 4144 Normandy Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4144 Normandy Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

