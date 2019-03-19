All apartments in University Park
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4144 Grassmere Ln

4144 Grassmere Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4144 Grassmere Lane, University Park, TX 75205

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
garage
n An immaculate and move-in ready 4 bedroom, 4 bathroom home in University Park is now available. This home features beautiful hardwood flooring, each bedroom has a bathroom attached, a 2 car garage, plus so much more. Hurry, homes this nice do not last long! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit our website by clicking here: www.SpecializedDallas.com

https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/4144-grassmere-ln-2

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4144 Grassmere Ln have any available units?
4144 Grassmere Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in University Park, TX.
Is 4144 Grassmere Ln currently offering any rent specials?
4144 Grassmere Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4144 Grassmere Ln pet-friendly?
No, 4144 Grassmere Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in University Park.
Does 4144 Grassmere Ln offer parking?
Yes, 4144 Grassmere Ln offers parking.
Does 4144 Grassmere Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4144 Grassmere Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4144 Grassmere Ln have a pool?
No, 4144 Grassmere Ln does not have a pool.
Does 4144 Grassmere Ln have accessible units?
No, 4144 Grassmere Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 4144 Grassmere Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 4144 Grassmere Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4144 Grassmere Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 4144 Grassmere Ln does not have units with air conditioning.

