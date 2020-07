Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated fireplace microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

LEASE NOW, GET 2 MONTHS FREE RENT!!!

This updated duplex is situated in highly sought after Highland Park school district. It's located in walking distance to great shops and delicious restaurants including Highland Park Village. Downstairs consists of a living and dining room, kitchen and half bathroom. Upstairs includes two spacious bedrooms plus a bathroom. Appliances and washer dryer included! It is the perfect mix of original charm with modern updates.