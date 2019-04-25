All apartments in University Park
Home
/
University Park, TX
/
4127 Emerson Avenue
Last updated April 25 2019 at 1:45 AM

4127 Emerson Avenue

4127 Emerson Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4127 Emerson Avenue, University Park, TX 75205

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
oven
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully updated two story single family home in the heart of University Park. 4 bedrooms, 4 baths with walk-in closets. Exceptional kitchen opens to the family room and offers a granite center island with double convection oven, gas range, built-in wine rack, and stainless steel appliances. Gorgeous hardwoods throughout, with one formal and two casual living areas as well as an open layout. Upstairs master suite with a master bath offering large walk-in shower. Huge landscaped backyard and a detached 2 car garage. Long term lease a possibility. One year minimum. Sought after Bradfield Elementary. Walk to HP High School. Incredible location - minutes from downtown and highways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4127 Emerson Avenue have any available units?
4127 Emerson Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in University Park, TX.
What amenities does 4127 Emerson Avenue have?
Some of 4127 Emerson Avenue's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4127 Emerson Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4127 Emerson Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4127 Emerson Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4127 Emerson Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in University Park.
Does 4127 Emerson Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4127 Emerson Avenue offers parking.
Does 4127 Emerson Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4127 Emerson Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4127 Emerson Avenue have a pool?
No, 4127 Emerson Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4127 Emerson Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4127 Emerson Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4127 Emerson Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4127 Emerson Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4127 Emerson Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4127 Emerson Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

