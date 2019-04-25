4127 Emerson Avenue

Amenities
Beautifully updated two story single family home in the heart of University Park. 4 bedrooms, 4 baths with walk-in closets. Exceptional kitchen opens to the family room and offers a granite center island with double convection oven, gas range, built-in wine rack, and stainless steel appliances. Gorgeous hardwoods throughout, with one formal and two casual living areas as well as an open layout. Upstairs master suite with a master bath offering large walk-in shower. Huge landscaped backyard and a detached 2 car garage. Long term lease a possibility. One year minimum. Sought after Bradfield Elementary. Walk to HP High School. Incredible location - minutes from downtown and highways.