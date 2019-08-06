4124 Hyer Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath apartment within walking distance to Highland Park schools. 2 car garage and secondary bedroom with full bath on the first floor. This bedroom would make a great office! Second level features a spacious living, dining and kitchen, perfect for entertaining. Gas fireplace, island in kitchen and stainless appliances. Third level features the master suite with walk in closet and a secondary bedroom with en-suite bath. This home features hardwoods throughout and will not last long. Tenant to verify dimensions and schools.