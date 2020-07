Amenities

Updated 2 bedroom condo located in the heart of HPISD. Walking distance to Highland Park High School. Unit has been recently updated with fresh paint, 1year old washer, dryer, dishwasher and water heater and luxurious vinyl plank flooring.1 Assigned covered carport. Lovely fenced backyard. Available Aug 1. A must see before it's gone!