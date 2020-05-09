4084 Purdue Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Charming and beautifully updated traditional home. Well appointed finish outs which include hardwood floors, granite counter tops, tumbled marble back splash, custom maple cabinets and stainless steel appliances. This gorgeous home has an open concept floor plan with a bar open to the living space. The Master has two closets (one is a walk in). Updated secondary bath. The living room has french doors that look onto a flagstone paved patio with artificial grass and a privacy fence. This home is located on a convenient corner lot close to Hyer Elemenary and is truly a must see!!