4084 Purdue Avenue
Last updated May 9 2020 at 1:08 AM

4084 Purdue Avenue

4084 Purdue Street · No Longer Available
Location

4084 Purdue Street, University Park, TX 75225

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Charming and beautifully updated traditional home. Well appointed finish outs which include hardwood floors, granite counter tops, tumbled marble back splash, custom maple cabinets and stainless steel appliances. This gorgeous home has an open concept floor plan with a bar open to the living space. The Master has two closets (one is a walk in). Updated secondary bath. The living room has french doors that look onto a flagstone paved patio with artificial grass and a privacy fence. This home is located on a convenient corner lot close to Hyer Elemenary and is truly a must see!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4084 Purdue Avenue have any available units?
4084 Purdue Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in University Park, TX.
What amenities does 4084 Purdue Avenue have?
Some of 4084 Purdue Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4084 Purdue Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4084 Purdue Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4084 Purdue Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4084 Purdue Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in University Park.
Does 4084 Purdue Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4084 Purdue Avenue offers parking.
Does 4084 Purdue Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4084 Purdue Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4084 Purdue Avenue have a pool?
No, 4084 Purdue Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4084 Purdue Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4084 Purdue Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4084 Purdue Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4084 Purdue Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 4084 Purdue Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4084 Purdue Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

