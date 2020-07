Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park parking garage

Available May 15th. Beautiful three bedroom, two bathroom home with high finish out. This is in a fantastic location on an oversized lot. Walking distance to Hyer Elementary, restaurants, shops and Preston center. The hardwoods are beautiful throughout the house. Both bathrooms are updated with granite and stone. The kitchen is updated and very nice. Huge utility room and very large fenced backyard with separate dog run.