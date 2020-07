Amenities

Move in ready, 5 bedroom home, in the coveted Highland Park school district. Located in the “fairway” of University Park! Only a short walk to Hyer Elementary and Highland Park High School. Also, a short walk to the University Park Swimming Pool. Very close to 5 premium shopping centers, Northpark Mall, Snyder Plaza, Preston Center, Highland Park Village, and Lovers Lane Miracle Mile. Great backyard with a wood deck. Schedule your showing today!