4028 Glenwick Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace courtyard

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

Outstanding location in Volk Estates. 4 bedrooms and 3.5 baths in main house and a separate bedroom and full bath in guest quarters above garage. Main house has a downstairs bedroom with full bath and large walk in closet. Large master up with fireplace, huge closet, cedar closet, dual vanities, separate tub and shower. Two additional bedrooms up share a bathroom. Kitchen features built-in refrigerator with icemaker, double ovens, microwave, breakfast room, pantry and large butler pantry with built ins. Elegant formal dining room overlooking well manicured courtyard. Living room has a fireplace and beautiful glass shelving. Family room with wet bar, fireplace & courtyard view. Yard service paid by landlord