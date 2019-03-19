All apartments in University Park
Find more places like 4028 Glenwick Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
University Park, TX
/
4028 Glenwick Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4028 Glenwick Lane

4028 Glenwick Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

4028 Glenwick Lane, University Park, TX 75205

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
courtyard
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
Outstanding location in Volk Estates. 4 bedrooms and 3.5 baths in main house and a separate bedroom and full bath in guest quarters above garage. Main house has a downstairs bedroom with full bath and large walk in closet. Large master up with fireplace, huge closet, cedar closet, dual vanities, separate tub and shower. Two additional bedrooms up share a bathroom. Kitchen features built-in refrigerator with icemaker, double ovens, microwave, breakfast room, pantry and large butler pantry with built ins. Elegant formal dining room overlooking well manicured courtyard. Living room has a fireplace and beautiful glass shelving. Family room with wet bar, fireplace & courtyard view. Yard service paid by landlord

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4028 Glenwick Lane have any available units?
4028 Glenwick Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in University Park, TX.
What amenities does 4028 Glenwick Lane have?
Some of 4028 Glenwick Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4028 Glenwick Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4028 Glenwick Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4028 Glenwick Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4028 Glenwick Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in University Park.
Does 4028 Glenwick Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4028 Glenwick Lane offers parking.
Does 4028 Glenwick Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4028 Glenwick Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4028 Glenwick Lane have a pool?
No, 4028 Glenwick Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4028 Glenwick Lane have accessible units?
No, 4028 Glenwick Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4028 Glenwick Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4028 Glenwick Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 4028 Glenwick Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 4028 Glenwick Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXFarmers Branch, TXAddison, TXCoppell, TXBalch Springs, TXDuncanville, TXSachse, TX
Rowlett, TXThe Colony, TXDeSoto, TXWylie, TXCedar Hill, TXFlower Mound, TXRockwall, TXLittle Elm, TXFairview, TXForney, TXSouthlake, TXHickory Creek, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Southern Methodist UniversityAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center