4028 Glenwick Lane

Amenities
Outstanding location in Volk Estates. 4 bedrooms and 3.5 baths in main house and a separate bedroom and full bath in guest quarters above garage. Main house has a downstairs bedroom with full bath and large walk in closet. Large master up with fireplace, huge closet, cedar closet, dual vanities, separate tub and shower. Two additional bedrooms up share a bathroom. Kitchen features built-in refrigerator with icemaker, double ovens, microwave, breakfast room, pantry and large butler pantry with built ins. Elegant formal dining room overlooking well manicured courtyard. Living room has a fireplace and beautiful glass shelving. Family room with wet bar, fireplace & courtyard view. Yard service paid by landlord