Last updated June 8 2019 at 5:43 PM

3815 NORTHWEST Parkway

3815 Northwest Parkway · No Longer Available
Location

3815 Northwest Parkway, University Park, TX 75225
University Heights

Amenities

wine room
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
wine room
Almost 5K SF in Hyer Elem.! Short Term lease option of 6+ months available for your corporate or new build clients. Higher Quality SFA home. Handscraped Hardwoods! Granite, 6 burner Gas cooking, 8'solid doors, SOUNDPROOF Window upgrade! Game+Media on 3rd level with bath & bar. Master on 2nd floor + private living or Study. All bedrooms have private baths! 3 HVAC zones, parking for 6 cars, 2nd rear staircase, breakfast with FP! wine room! first floor study or bdrm with bath. Open Family room is great for entertaining. Huge walkin Storage in upstairs attic. Perfectly maintained Home! Also for sale. Freshly painted and looks new!
Icemaker, builtin frig, WD remain.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3815 NORTHWEST Parkway have any available units?
3815 NORTHWEST Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in University Park, TX.
What amenities does 3815 NORTHWEST Parkway have?
Some of 3815 NORTHWEST Parkway's amenities include wine room, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3815 NORTHWEST Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
3815 NORTHWEST Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3815 NORTHWEST Parkway pet-friendly?
No, 3815 NORTHWEST Parkway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in University Park.
Does 3815 NORTHWEST Parkway offer parking?
Yes, 3815 NORTHWEST Parkway offers parking.
Does 3815 NORTHWEST Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3815 NORTHWEST Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3815 NORTHWEST Parkway have a pool?
No, 3815 NORTHWEST Parkway does not have a pool.
Does 3815 NORTHWEST Parkway have accessible units?
No, 3815 NORTHWEST Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 3815 NORTHWEST Parkway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3815 NORTHWEST Parkway has units with dishwashers.
Does 3815 NORTHWEST Parkway have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3815 NORTHWEST Parkway has units with air conditioning.

