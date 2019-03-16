3815 NORTHWEST Parkway.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage wine room

Almost 5K SF in Hyer Elem.! Short Term lease option of 6+ months available for your corporate or new build clients. Higher Quality SFA home. Handscraped Hardwoods! Granite, 6 burner Gas cooking, 8'solid doors, SOUNDPROOF Window upgrade! Game+Media on 3rd level with bath & bar. Master on 2nd floor + private living or Study. All bedrooms have private baths! 3 HVAC zones, parking for 6 cars, 2nd rear staircase, breakfast with FP! wine room! first floor study or bdrm with bath. Open Family room is great for entertaining. Huge walkin Storage in upstairs attic. Perfectly maintained Home! Also for sale. Freshly painted and looks new!

Icemaker, builtin frig, WD remain.