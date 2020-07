Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

3716 Wentwood Drive, ideally located in the fairway within walking distance of various shops and restaurants. Updated kitchen, bathrooms and resurfaced hardwood floors throughout entire house. Covered outdoor patio for entertaining, including a gas grill in backyard. The property is situated in Highland Park School District and is less than half of a mile from Hyer Elementary.