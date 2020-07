Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities

Half duplex with turn around driveway. Highland Park ISD attendance zone. Large rooms, lots of natural light from many windows and a skylight in the living room. The master has four closets, the kitchen has a pantry and there are built-ins in the living room and dining room. Washer and dryer includes as well as the refrigerator. Vacant and ready for a new tenant.