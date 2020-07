Amenities

Clean lined transitional home in a great block of the fairway in University Park. Modern updates include Anderson windows, Carrera marble in baths and granite countertops, Viking range, warming drawer, SubZero refrigerator and drawers in the eat-in kitchen. Spacious family room has built-ins, fireplace, a large bar and overlooks the large backyard and deck. The open floor plan is perfect for entertaining and casual family living.