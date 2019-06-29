3668 Asbury Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking garage

SFA residence w quality finish out located close to Dallas Country Club and Park. Open floor plan w 2 fireplaces and hardwood flooring. Gourmet kitchen w granite and stainless appliances w breakfast bar and eat in kitchen opens to family room w wall of windows and French door looking toward private patio w custom stone patio and ceiling fan. Large private master suite. 2 separate vanities, tub, separate shower. office workout room adjacent. Enormous walkin closet w build in dressers and shelving along with a skylight. Three other bedrooms and Laundry room on 2nd level. Two car attached garage w alley entrance. Home is easy walking 3 blocks to McCullough mid school. In popular Armstrong elem district.