3668 Asbury Street
3668 Asbury Street

3668 Asbury St · No Longer Available
3668 Asbury St, University Park, TX 75205

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
garage
SFA residence w quality finish out located close to Dallas Country Club and Park. Open floor plan w 2 fireplaces and hardwood flooring. Gourmet kitchen w granite and stainless appliances w breakfast bar and eat in kitchen opens to family room w wall of windows and French door looking toward private patio w custom stone patio and ceiling fan. Large private master suite. 2 separate vanities, tub, separate shower. office workout room adjacent. Enormous walkin closet w build in dressers and shelving along with a skylight. Three other bedrooms and Laundry room on 2nd level. Two car attached garage w alley entrance. Home is easy walking 3 blocks to McCullough mid school. In popular Armstrong elem district.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3668 Asbury Street have any available units?
3668 Asbury Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in University Park, TX.
What amenities does 3668 Asbury Street have?
Some of 3668 Asbury Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3668 Asbury Street currently offering any rent specials?
3668 Asbury Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3668 Asbury Street pet-friendly?
No, 3668 Asbury Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in University Park.
Does 3668 Asbury Street offer parking?
Yes, 3668 Asbury Street offers parking.
Does 3668 Asbury Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3668 Asbury Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3668 Asbury Street have a pool?
No, 3668 Asbury Street does not have a pool.
Does 3668 Asbury Street have accessible units?
No, 3668 Asbury Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3668 Asbury Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3668 Asbury Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 3668 Asbury Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3668 Asbury Street does not have units with air conditioning.

