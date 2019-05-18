3610 Binkley Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage

Located a block from MIS, this large, 5 bedroom SFA boasts quality construction and a spacious floor plan with high ceilings, crown moldings, plantation shutters, arched walkways and hardwoods. Freshly painted walls throughout and new carpets installed on the 2nd and 3rd floors (Sept. 2016). Family room opens up to a gourmet kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. 5th bedroom could be used as a game room. Tenant occupied until May 31st. Available for move in early June.