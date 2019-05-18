All apartments in University Park
University Park, TX
3610 Binkley Avenue
Last updated May 18 2019 at 1:59 AM

3610 Binkley Avenue

3610 Binkley Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3610 Binkley Avenue, University Park, TX 75205

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Located a block from MIS, this large, 5 bedroom SFA boasts quality construction and a spacious floor plan with high ceilings, crown moldings, plantation shutters, arched walkways and hardwoods. Freshly painted walls throughout and new carpets installed on the 2nd and 3rd floors (Sept. 2016). Family room opens up to a gourmet kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. 5th bedroom could be used as a game room. Tenant occupied until May 31st. Available for move in early June.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3610 Binkley Avenue have any available units?
3610 Binkley Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in University Park, TX.
What amenities does 3610 Binkley Avenue have?
Some of 3610 Binkley Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3610 Binkley Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3610 Binkley Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3610 Binkley Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3610 Binkley Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in University Park.
Does 3610 Binkley Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3610 Binkley Avenue offers parking.
Does 3610 Binkley Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3610 Binkley Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3610 Binkley Avenue have a pool?
No, 3610 Binkley Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3610 Binkley Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3610 Binkley Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3610 Binkley Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3610 Binkley Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 3610 Binkley Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3610 Binkley Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

