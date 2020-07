Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage gym fireplace game room

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities gym game room parking garage

Built in 2008, this beautiful single family attached home features a formal living room that could double as a study, formal dining, open kitchen-family room with fireplace, mud room and covered patio on the first floor. 2nd floor hosts the master suite with a private study or exercise room, 3 bedrooms and utility. 3rd floor game room has a full bath and could be used as a 5th bedroom. Attached rear entry 2 car garage provides secure parking.