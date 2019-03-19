All apartments in University Park
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3512 Caruth Boulevard

3512 Caruth Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

3512 Caruth Boulevard, University Park, TX 75225
University Heights

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
putting green
hot tub
Classic traditional home on a prime block in University Park! Situated on a fabulous 70 x 170 lot with mature trees, this inviting home features two living areas downstairs plus a study or home office and wet bar. Formal dining room showcases an inviting fireplace. Updated kitchen is highlighted with Viking appliances and marble countertops. Adjacent light-filled breakfast room overlooks the backyard with pool, spa and beautiful trees. Private backyard also features shaded putting green and guest house with full bath. Large master suite with and his and her closets. Three additional bedrooms upstairs with updated en suite baths. Walking distance to Caruth Park! A unique opportunity in a most desirable location.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3512 Caruth Boulevard have any available units?
3512 Caruth Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in University Park, TX.
What amenities does 3512 Caruth Boulevard have?
Some of 3512 Caruth Boulevard's amenities include putting green, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3512 Caruth Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
3512 Caruth Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3512 Caruth Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 3512 Caruth Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in University Park.
Does 3512 Caruth Boulevard offer parking?
No, 3512 Caruth Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 3512 Caruth Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3512 Caruth Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3512 Caruth Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 3512 Caruth Boulevard has a pool.
Does 3512 Caruth Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 3512 Caruth Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 3512 Caruth Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3512 Caruth Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 3512 Caruth Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 3512 Caruth Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.

