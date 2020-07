Amenities

dishwasher garage air conditioning fireplace microwave carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Charming 4 bedroom, HPISD lease. Armstrong Elem. Landlord has repainted, new carpet, new fixtures, new window treatments, systems have had seasonal maintenance, etc. Walk to schools, shopping and restaurants. Yard will be maintained by Landlord as well as AC maintenance plan. Short term lease is available with strong candidates.