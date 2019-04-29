3439 Westminster Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry air conditioning clubhouse internet access furnished

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished in unit laundry Property Amenities clubhouse internet access

Enjoy a private garden with this lovely 2-story back house now available for long or short term rent. It is in the most convenient location in University Park, 1 block from Snider Plaza and a quick walk to the SMU Campus.



Downstairs is your kitchen and a comfortable lounge area under the stairs. Upstairs is a studio floor plan and the completely new deluxe bathroom. Available furnished or unfurnished for $1850 monthly FURNISHED or $1600 unfurnished and 1-month rent as deposit. You have your own private entrance and the water and garbage are included. Tenant is responsible for electric and internet/cable.



On street parking, access to some storage and a washer & dryer. No pets. Terms negotiable.



To apply, email me at reynmansson@gmail.com or call 469-346-0194