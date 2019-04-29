All apartments in University Park
University Park, TX
3439 Westminster Ave
Last updated April 29 2019

3439 Westminster Ave

3439 Westminster Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3439 Westminster Avenue, University Park, TX 75205

Amenities

in unit laundry
air conditioning
clubhouse
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
clubhouse
internet access
Enjoy a private garden with this lovely 2-story back house now available for long or short term rent. It is in the most convenient location in University Park, 1 block from Snider Plaza and a quick walk to the SMU Campus.

Downstairs is your kitchen and a comfortable lounge area under the stairs. Upstairs is a studio floor plan and the completely new deluxe bathroom. Available furnished or unfurnished for $1850 monthly FURNISHED or $1600 unfurnished and 1-month rent as deposit. You have your own private entrance and the water and garbage are included. Tenant is responsible for electric and internet/cable.

On street parking, access to some storage and a washer & dryer. No pets. Terms negotiable.

To apply, email me at reynmansson@gmail.com or call 469-346-0194

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

