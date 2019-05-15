3427 Milton Avenue

Amenities
Experience the epitome of urban living in the heart of University Park! This traditional townhome-style condominium with private entry and circular drive is located just a block from the upscale shops and restaurants of Snyder Plaza. Generous open living-dining room features fireplace, built-in cabinets, and bookshelves. All white kitchen offers stainless appliances, washer and dryer, and outside door to 2 assigned carport spaces. Upstairs you will find two spacious en-suite bedrooms. Fabulous location near University Park Elementary, churches, tennis and swimming at Curtis Park, SMU, Northpark Shopping Center, Mockingbird Station, Highland Park Village, Preston Center, & easy access commute to downtown.