3427 Milton Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher carport stainless steel tennis court fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking tennis court

Experience the epitome of urban living in the heart of University Park! This traditional townhome-style condominium with private entry and circular drive is located just a block from the upscale shops and restaurants of Snyder Plaza. Generous open living-dining room features fireplace, built-in cabinets, and bookshelves. All white kitchen offers stainless appliances, washer and dryer, and outside door to 2 assigned carport spaces. Upstairs you will find two spacious en-suite bedrooms. Fabulous location near University Park Elementary, churches, tennis and swimming at Curtis Park, SMU, Northpark Shopping Center, Mockingbird Station, Highland Park Village, Preston Center, & easy access commute to downtown.