3427 Milton Avenue
Last updated May 15 2019 at 1:52 AM

3427 Milton Avenue

3427 Milton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3427 Milton Avenue, University Park, TX 75205

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
carport
stainless steel
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
tennis court
Experience the epitome of urban living in the heart of University Park! This traditional townhome-style condominium with private entry and circular drive is located just a block from the upscale shops and restaurants of Snyder Plaza. Generous open living-dining room features fireplace, built-in cabinets, and bookshelves. All white kitchen offers stainless appliances, washer and dryer, and outside door to 2 assigned carport spaces. Upstairs you will find two spacious en-suite bedrooms. Fabulous location near University Park Elementary, churches, tennis and swimming at Curtis Park, SMU, Northpark Shopping Center, Mockingbird Station, Highland Park Village, Preston Center, & easy access commute to downtown.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3427 Milton Avenue have any available units?
3427 Milton Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in University Park, TX.
What amenities does 3427 Milton Avenue have?
Some of 3427 Milton Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3427 Milton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3427 Milton Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3427 Milton Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3427 Milton Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in University Park.
Does 3427 Milton Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3427 Milton Avenue offers parking.
Does 3427 Milton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3427 Milton Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3427 Milton Avenue have a pool?
No, 3427 Milton Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3427 Milton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3427 Milton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3427 Milton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3427 Milton Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 3427 Milton Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3427 Milton Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

