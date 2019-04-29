All apartments in University Park
Find more places like 3425 Rosedale Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
University Park, TX
/
3425 Rosedale Avenue
Last updated April 29 2019 at 9:30 PM

3425 Rosedale Avenue

3425 Rosedale Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3425 Rosedale Avenue, University Park, TX 75205

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Absolutely stunning townhome in HIGHLAND PARK ISD!! Great location! Walk to SMU Campus!! Snider Plaza is just steps away!! Recently painted & updated flooring in all bedrooms! Stunning interior features include nail down hardwood floors! Gourmet kitchen with granite, stainless appliances! Wine Fridge! Double Ovens! Fridge included! Full size washer & dryer included! First floor bedroom with full bathroom! Main level living, dining & kitchen! 3rd level master suite & additional bedroom + bathroom! 2 car attached garage! Must see to appreciate this stunning townhome!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3425 Rosedale Avenue have any available units?
3425 Rosedale Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in University Park, TX.
What amenities does 3425 Rosedale Avenue have?
Some of 3425 Rosedale Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3425 Rosedale Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3425 Rosedale Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3425 Rosedale Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3425 Rosedale Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in University Park.
Does 3425 Rosedale Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3425 Rosedale Avenue offers parking.
Does 3425 Rosedale Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3425 Rosedale Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3425 Rosedale Avenue have a pool?
No, 3425 Rosedale Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3425 Rosedale Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3425 Rosedale Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3425 Rosedale Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3425 Rosedale Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 3425 Rosedale Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3425 Rosedale Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXFarmers Branch, TXAddison, TXCoppell, TXBalch Springs, TXDuncanville, TXSachse, TX
Rowlett, TXThe Colony, TXDeSoto, TXWylie, TXCedar Hill, TXFlower Mound, TXRockwall, TXLittle Elm, TXFairview, TXForney, TXSouthlake, TXHickory Creek, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Southern Methodist UniversityAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center