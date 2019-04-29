3425 Rosedale Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Absolutely stunning townhome in HIGHLAND PARK ISD!! Great location! Walk to SMU Campus!! Snider Plaza is just steps away!! Recently painted & updated flooring in all bedrooms! Stunning interior features include nail down hardwood floors! Gourmet kitchen with granite, stainless appliances! Wine Fridge! Double Ovens! Fridge included! Full size washer & dryer included! First floor bedroom with full bathroom! Main level living, dining & kitchen! 3rd level master suite & additional bedroom + bathroom! 2 car attached garage! Must see to appreciate this stunning townhome!