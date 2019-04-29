3425 Rosedale Avenue

Amenities
Absolutely stunning townhome in HIGHLAND PARK ISD!! Great location! Walk to SMU Campus!! Snider Plaza is just steps away!! Recently painted & updated flooring in all bedrooms! Stunning interior features include nail down hardwood floors! Gourmet kitchen with granite, stainless appliances! Wine Fridge! Double Ovens! Fridge included! Full size washer & dryer included! First floor bedroom with full bathroom! Main level living, dining & kitchen! 3rd level master suite & additional bedroom + bathroom! 2 car attached garage! Must see to appreciate this stunning townhome!