All apartments in University Park
Find more places like 3421 Marquette Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
University Park, TX
/
3421 Marquette Street
Last updated November 3 2019 at 3:00 AM

3421 Marquette Street

3421 Marquette Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3421 Marquette Street, University Park, TX 75225
University Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
dog park
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Gorgeous, well-maintained property on an over-sized lot. Recently updated dining room and kitchen featuring new Wolf Oven and Sub-Zero Fridge. Custom-built table completes the eat-in kitchen Three spacious bedrooms and two living areas allow ample space for living and entertaining. Easily accessible floored attic for additional, convenient storage. Back deck, dog run and privacy fence add the the appeal Detached garage has a living space not counted in the square footage.

Pets on a case-by-case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3421 Marquette Street have any available units?
3421 Marquette Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in University Park, TX.
What amenities does 3421 Marquette Street have?
Some of 3421 Marquette Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3421 Marquette Street currently offering any rent specials?
3421 Marquette Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3421 Marquette Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3421 Marquette Street is pet friendly.
Does 3421 Marquette Street offer parking?
Yes, 3421 Marquette Street offers parking.
Does 3421 Marquette Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3421 Marquette Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3421 Marquette Street have a pool?
No, 3421 Marquette Street does not have a pool.
Does 3421 Marquette Street have accessible units?
No, 3421 Marquette Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3421 Marquette Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3421 Marquette Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 3421 Marquette Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3421 Marquette Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXFarmers Branch, TXAddison, TXCoppell, TXBalch Springs, TXDuncanville, TXSachse, TX
Rowlett, TXThe Colony, TXDeSoto, TXWylie, TXCedar Hill, TXFlower Mound, TXRockwall, TXLittle Elm, TXFairview, TXForney, TXSouthlake, TXHickory Creek, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Southern Methodist UniversityAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center