3421 Marquette Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dog park parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Gorgeous, well-maintained property on an over-sized lot. Recently updated dining room and kitchen featuring new Wolf Oven and Sub-Zero Fridge. Custom-built table completes the eat-in kitchen Three spacious bedrooms and two living areas allow ample space for living and entertaining. Easily accessible floored attic for additional, convenient storage. Back deck, dog run and privacy fence add the the appeal Detached garage has a living space not counted in the square footage.



Pets on a case-by-case basis.