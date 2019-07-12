3416 Normandy Avenue Unit C - 1

Amenities

Excellent Location across the street from the SMU campus. Beautifully updated with custom home finishes. One bedroom and full bath up, half bath down. Hardwood floors throughout, fireplace, and fenced patio. Kitchen has granite countertops, tiled backsplash, stainless and black appliances. Stack washer-dryer and refrigerator all included. Very nice, quiet place. Please contact Agent about availability.

Located directly across the street from SMU. From Mockingbird go South on Hillcrest. West on Normandy, Townhome is on the Right.