All apartments in University Park
Find more places like 3416 Normandy Avenue Unit C - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
University Park, TX
/
3416 Normandy Avenue Unit C - 1
Last updated July 12 2019 at 10:07 PM

3416 Normandy Avenue Unit C - 1

3416 Normandy Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3416 Normandy Ave, University Park, TX 75205

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Excellent Location across the street from the SMU campus. Beautifully updated with custom home finishes. One bedroom and full bath up, half bath down. Hardwood floors throughout, fireplace, and fenced patio. Kitchen has granite countertops, tiled backsplash, stainless and black appliances. Stack washer-dryer and refrigerator all included. Very nice, quiet place. Please contact Agent about availability.
Located directly across the street from SMU. From Mockingbird go South on Hillcrest. West on Normandy, Townhome is on the Right.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3416 Normandy Avenue Unit C - 1 have any available units?
3416 Normandy Avenue Unit C - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in University Park, TX.
What amenities does 3416 Normandy Avenue Unit C - 1 have?
Some of 3416 Normandy Avenue Unit C - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3416 Normandy Avenue Unit C - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
3416 Normandy Avenue Unit C - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3416 Normandy Avenue Unit C - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 3416 Normandy Avenue Unit C - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in University Park.
Does 3416 Normandy Avenue Unit C - 1 offer parking?
No, 3416 Normandy Avenue Unit C - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 3416 Normandy Avenue Unit C - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3416 Normandy Avenue Unit C - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3416 Normandy Avenue Unit C - 1 have a pool?
No, 3416 Normandy Avenue Unit C - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 3416 Normandy Avenue Unit C - 1 have accessible units?
No, 3416 Normandy Avenue Unit C - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 3416 Normandy Avenue Unit C - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3416 Normandy Avenue Unit C - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3416 Normandy Avenue Unit C - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3416 Normandy Avenue Unit C - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXFarmers Branch, TXAddison, TXCoppell, TXBalch Springs, TXDuncanville, TXSachse, TX
Rowlett, TXThe Colony, TXDeSoto, TXWylie, TXCedar Hill, TXFlower Mound, TXRockwall, TXLittle Elm, TXFairview, TXForney, TXSouthlake, TXHickory Creek, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Southern Methodist UniversityAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center