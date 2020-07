Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Walk to SMU and Snider Plaza from this spacious 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom town home in the heart of University Park. This town home has great natural light and the living areas feature an open floor plan. Kitchen has been updated with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances with plenty of cabinet storage. Both the master bedroom and the second bedroom are very spacious and include built-in desk areas. Town home has gated entry and a private attached 2-car garage.