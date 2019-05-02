3343 Southwestern Boulevard

Amenities

Wonderful lease opportunity located in Highland Park. This 3,016 square foot single family home has 3 bedroom and 4.5 baths. Abundance of features including slate floors, vaulted ceilings, parking for up to 7 cars, and backyard oasis with pool. A private second living area off the kitchen with second story loft including a full bathroom would make a perfect 4th bedroom apartment or home office. Located on coveted Southwestern Boulevard steps from Caruth Park. Walking distance to SMU, Snider Plaza, and University Elementary with easy access to HWY 75 and Dallas North Tollway.