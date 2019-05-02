All apartments in University Park
Find more places like 3343 Southwestern Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
University Park, TX
/
3343 Southwestern Boulevard
Last updated May 2 2019 at 5:48 AM

3343 Southwestern Boulevard

3343 Southwestern Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3343 Southwestern Boulevard, University Park, TX 75225
University Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Wonderful lease opportunity located in Highland Park. This 3,016 square foot single family home has 3 bedroom and 4.5 baths. Abundance of features including slate floors, vaulted ceilings, parking for up to 7 cars, and backyard oasis with pool. A private second living area off the kitchen with second story loft including a full bathroom would make a perfect 4th bedroom apartment or home office. Located on coveted Southwestern Boulevard steps from Caruth Park. Walking distance to SMU, Snider Plaza, and University Elementary with easy access to HWY 75 and Dallas North Tollway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3343 Southwestern Boulevard have any available units?
3343 Southwestern Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in University Park, TX.
What amenities does 3343 Southwestern Boulevard have?
Some of 3343 Southwestern Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3343 Southwestern Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
3343 Southwestern Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3343 Southwestern Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 3343 Southwestern Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in University Park.
Does 3343 Southwestern Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 3343 Southwestern Boulevard offers parking.
Does 3343 Southwestern Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3343 Southwestern Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3343 Southwestern Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 3343 Southwestern Boulevard has a pool.
Does 3343 Southwestern Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 3343 Southwestern Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 3343 Southwestern Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3343 Southwestern Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 3343 Southwestern Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 3343 Southwestern Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXFarmers Branch, TXAddison, TXCoppell, TXBalch Springs, TXDuncanville, TXSachse, TX
Rowlett, TXThe Colony, TXDeSoto, TXWylie, TXCedar Hill, TXFlower Mound, TXRockwall, TXLittle Elm, TXFairview, TXForney, TXSouthlake, TXHickory Creek, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Southern Methodist UniversityAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center