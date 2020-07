Amenities

Great townhouse in HPISD–Across the street from SMU 2 bed 2.5 Bath Freshly painted throughout Custom integrated bookcase in living area Laminate wood floors and tile on first level Custom window shades Elfa shelving systems throughout, Stackable washer and dryer area located in garage. 2 car attached garage with storage. Great location for SMU student or young adult to share the house.