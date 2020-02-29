All apartments in University Park
Find more places like 3308 Rosedale Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
University Park, TX
/
3308 Rosedale Avenue
Last updated February 29 2020 at 3:06 AM

3308 Rosedale Avenue

3308 Rosedale Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3308 Rosedale Avenue, University Park, TX 75205

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
media room
sauna
Luxurious Mediterranean home, open floor plan with natural light, right next to Snider Plaza. Rare property with a basement that includes a media room and an impressive wine cellar. Hidden room in basement opens to a gym, sauna and a bath. The concrete walled basement could also serve as a tornado shelter. Artisanal carved marble fireplace, custom granite countertop and onyx backsplash, commercial grade steel appliances, perfect for entertaining. Venetian plastered feature walls. Spacious en-suite bedrooms, Juliet balcony, bathroom with marble counters. Four-car parking space available; two in garage, two in driveway. 240 volt outlet for electric cars.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3308 Rosedale Avenue have any available units?
3308 Rosedale Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in University Park, TX.
What amenities does 3308 Rosedale Avenue have?
Some of 3308 Rosedale Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3308 Rosedale Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3308 Rosedale Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3308 Rosedale Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3308 Rosedale Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in University Park.
Does 3308 Rosedale Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3308 Rosedale Avenue offers parking.
Does 3308 Rosedale Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3308 Rosedale Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3308 Rosedale Avenue have a pool?
No, 3308 Rosedale Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3308 Rosedale Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3308 Rosedale Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3308 Rosedale Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3308 Rosedale Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 3308 Rosedale Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3308 Rosedale Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXFarmers Branch, TXAddison, TXCoppell, TXBalch Springs, TXDuncanville, TXSachse, TX
Rowlett, TXThe Colony, TXDeSoto, TXWylie, TXCedar Hill, TXFlower Mound, TXRockwall, TXLittle Elm, TXFairview, TXForney, TXSouthlake, TXHickory Creek, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Southern Methodist UniversityAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center