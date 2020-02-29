3308 Rosedale Avenue

Amenities

Luxurious Mediterranean home, open floor plan with natural light, right next to Snider Plaza. Rare property with a basement that includes a media room and an impressive wine cellar. Hidden room in basement opens to a gym, sauna and a bath. The concrete walled basement could also serve as a tornado shelter. Artisanal carved marble fireplace, custom granite countertop and onyx backsplash, commercial grade steel appliances, perfect for entertaining. Venetian plastered feature walls. Spacious en-suite bedrooms, Juliet balcony, bathroom with marble counters. Four-car parking space available; two in garage, two in driveway. 240 volt outlet for electric cars.