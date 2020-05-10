All apartments in University Park
Find more places like
3140 Westminster Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
University Park, TX
/
3140 Westminster Avenue
Last updated May 10 2020 at 2:58 AM

3140 Westminster Avenue

3140 Westminster Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3140 Westminster Avenue, University Park, TX 75205

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Timeless Traditional in the heart of University Park. Close to SMU, UP pool, Curtis Park, and the shops and restaurants at Snyder Plaza, this home has the ideal location and walkability to get acquainted with UP. Formal living and dining greet guests upon entry. Bright kitchen opens to large breakfast area and 2nd living. Tons of storage throughout. Private backyard with covered patio and wood deck. Second floor features 3 oversized bedrooms including the master retreat with balcony. 3-car garage and circle drive. Exemplary HPISD. Boone Elementary.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Similar Listings

Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 3140 Westminster Avenue have any available units?
3140 Westminster Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in University Park, TX.
What amenities does 3140 Westminster Avenue have?
Some of 3140 Westminster Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3140 Westminster Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3140 Westminster Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3140 Westminster Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3140 Westminster Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in University Park.
Does 3140 Westminster Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3140 Westminster Avenue offers parking.
Does 3140 Westminster Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3140 Westminster Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3140 Westminster Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 3140 Westminster Avenue has a pool.
Does 3140 Westminster Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3140 Westminster Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3140 Westminster Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3140 Westminster Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 3140 Westminster Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3140 Westminster Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXFarmers Branch, TXAddison, TXCoppell, TXBalch Springs, TXDuncanville, TXSachse, TXRowlett, TXThe Colony, TXDeSoto, TXWylie, TXCedar Hill, TXFlower Mound, TXRockwall, TXLittle Elm, TXFairview, TXForney, TXSouthlake, TXHickory Creek, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Southern Methodist UniversityAmberton UniversityEl Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center