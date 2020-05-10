3140 Westminster Avenue.

Amenities

Timeless Traditional in the heart of University Park. Close to SMU, UP pool, Curtis Park, and the shops and restaurants at Snyder Plaza, this home has the ideal location and walkability to get acquainted with UP. Formal living and dining greet guests upon entry. Bright kitchen opens to large breakfast area and 2nd living. Tons of storage throughout. Private backyard with covered patio and wood deck. Second floor features 3 oversized bedrooms including the master retreat with balcony. 3-car garage and circle drive. Exemplary HPISD. Boone Elementary.