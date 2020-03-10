3108 Rosedale Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This incredible Condo Townhouse is located in the desirable Highland Park ISD and is within walking distance to SMU and Snider Plaza! This 3 story corner unit has 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, an attached 1 car garage, and 1 reserved parking spot right outside the front door. You will also receive two additional parking permits for street parking, so you could park up to 4 cars at this unit. All bedrooms have private full baths and two of the bedrooms have private balconies. Spacious living area and kitchen on the second floor has a fire place and 2 separate balconies. The kitchen has granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and comes equipped with a refrigerator.