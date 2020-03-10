3108 Rosedale Avenue

Amenities
This incredible Condo Townhouse is located in the desirable Highland Park ISD and is within walking distance to SMU and Snider Plaza! This 3 story corner unit has 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, an attached 1 car garage, and 1 reserved parking spot right outside the front door. You will also receive two additional parking permits for street parking, so you could park up to 4 cars at this unit. All bedrooms have private full baths and two of the bedrooms have private balconies. Spacious living area and kitchen on the second floor has a fire place and 2 separate balconies. The kitchen has granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and comes equipped with a refrigerator.