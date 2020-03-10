All apartments in University Park
Last updated March 10 2020 at 10:51 PM

3108 Rosedale Avenue

3108 Rosedale Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3108 Rosedale Avenue, University Park, TX 75205

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This incredible Condo Townhouse is located in the desirable Highland Park ISD and is within walking distance to SMU and Snider Plaza! This 3 story corner unit has 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, an attached 1 car garage, and 1 reserved parking spot right outside the front door. You will also receive two additional parking permits for street parking, so you could park up to 4 cars at this unit. All bedrooms have private full baths and two of the bedrooms have private balconies. Spacious living area and kitchen on the second floor has a fire place and 2 separate balconies. The kitchen has granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and comes equipped with a refrigerator.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3108 Rosedale Avenue have any available units?
3108 Rosedale Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in University Park, TX.
What amenities does 3108 Rosedale Avenue have?
Some of 3108 Rosedale Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3108 Rosedale Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3108 Rosedale Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3108 Rosedale Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3108 Rosedale Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in University Park.
Does 3108 Rosedale Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3108 Rosedale Avenue offers parking.
Does 3108 Rosedale Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3108 Rosedale Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3108 Rosedale Avenue have a pool?
No, 3108 Rosedale Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3108 Rosedale Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3108 Rosedale Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3108 Rosedale Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3108 Rosedale Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 3108 Rosedale Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3108 Rosedale Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

