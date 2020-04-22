3101 Rosedale Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Stunning! 3 bedroom, 3 & 1 half bath! Fridge & Washer -Dryer ! 2 Car Garage, so no need to fight parking issues!! Custom tile in entry with wood stairs leading to the main living area. Stunning kitchen with stainless appliances, gas range. Main living & dining with wood floors, gas start fireplace. Master & secondary bedroom on 3rd floor-both with beautifully updated baths! Large utility room with sink! Washer & Dryer to remain..1 bedroom on first floor with updated full bath.. half bath on level two for guests! Ideal location in University Park, walking distance to SMU campus.. walk to Snider Plaza! Must see to appreciate!! Easy to show! Just email or text agent!