Home
/
University Park, TX
/
3101 Rosedale Avenue
Last updated April 22 2020 at 5:15 PM

3101 Rosedale Avenue

3101 Rosedale Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3101 Rosedale Avenue, University Park, TX 75205

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Stunning! 3 bedroom, 3 & 1 half bath! Fridge & Washer -Dryer ! 2 Car Garage, so no need to fight parking issues!! Custom tile in entry with wood stairs leading to the main living area. Stunning kitchen with stainless appliances, gas range. Main living & dining with wood floors, gas start fireplace. Master & secondary bedroom on 3rd floor-both with beautifully updated baths! Large utility room with sink! Washer & Dryer to remain..1 bedroom on first floor with updated full bath.. half bath on level two for guests! Ideal location in University Park, walking distance to SMU campus.. walk to Snider Plaza! Must see to appreciate!! Easy to show! Just email or text agent!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3101 Rosedale Avenue have any available units?
3101 Rosedale Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in University Park, TX.
What amenities does 3101 Rosedale Avenue have?
Some of 3101 Rosedale Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3101 Rosedale Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3101 Rosedale Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3101 Rosedale Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3101 Rosedale Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in University Park.
Does 3101 Rosedale Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3101 Rosedale Avenue offers parking.
Does 3101 Rosedale Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3101 Rosedale Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3101 Rosedale Avenue have a pool?
No, 3101 Rosedale Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3101 Rosedale Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3101 Rosedale Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3101 Rosedale Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3101 Rosedale Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 3101 Rosedale Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3101 Rosedale Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

