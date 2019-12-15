2945 University Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

Absolutely darling single story property, just one block east of SMU, in the Highland Park ISD. The property is very well maintained and charming. Spacious room sizes, hardwood floors in the living room, dining room & bedrooms. The kitchen features a vintage Roper Range with 6 gas cook tops, double ovens, ample counter, cabinet and breakfast space. Natural light radiates throughout the home during the day while the wood burning fireplace warms the evenings. Relax on the covered front porch which overlooks Burleson Park. Exceptional rental value in the Park Cities.