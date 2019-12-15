All apartments in University Park
Last updated December 15 2019 at 9:23 PM

2945 University Boulevard

2945 University Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

2945 University Boulevard, University Park, TX 75205

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
fireplace
range
Property Amenities
Absolutely darling single story property, just one block east of SMU, in the Highland Park ISD. The property is very well maintained and charming. Spacious room sizes, hardwood floors in the living room, dining room & bedrooms. The kitchen features a vintage Roper Range with 6 gas cook tops, double ovens, ample counter, cabinet and breakfast space. Natural light radiates throughout the home during the day while the wood burning fireplace warms the evenings. Relax on the covered front porch which overlooks Burleson Park. Exceptional rental value in the Park Cities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2945 University Boulevard have any available units?
2945 University Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in University Park, TX.
What amenities does 2945 University Boulevard have?
Some of 2945 University Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2945 University Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
2945 University Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2945 University Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 2945 University Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in University Park.
Does 2945 University Boulevard offer parking?
No, 2945 University Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 2945 University Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2945 University Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2945 University Boulevard have a pool?
No, 2945 University Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 2945 University Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 2945 University Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 2945 University Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2945 University Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 2945 University Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 2945 University Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.

