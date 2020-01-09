2824 Dyer Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Gorgeous single family home in Highland Park. 3 bedroom, 3 full bath home with 2 car garage. Location is ideal! HP school district. Upstairs master bedroom is opulent with huge dressing area, shower, soaking tub, and large balcony. 2 living areas and dining room off of kitchen. Great proximity to SMU, area parks, entertainment, nightlife, tons of dining and grocery options. Easy commute downtown and to Love Field Airport. Updated kitchen features gas oven and stove and inviting layout. Large Island is set up for entertaining. Pets considered on case by case basis. Balcony provides shade on the patio making for lots of outdoor enjoyment.