Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Updated single family detached home in the highly sought after Highland Park ISD! Extensive updates include: new roof, new HVAC, totally renovated kitchen and bathroom, ALL new appliances, paint throughout and doors. Bathroom remodeled with new tub, toilet, sink, tile and flooring. Renovated kitchen includes new cabinets, granite surfaces, sink, tile and flooring. Oversized lot is great for entertaining and for pets!