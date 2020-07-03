All apartments in Universal City
Last updated May 7 2020

9218 Granberry Pass

9218 Granberry Pass · No Longer Available
Location

9218 Granberry Pass, Universal City, TX 78148

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful Two Story Four Bedroom in Gated Springwood Subdivision in Universal City!! - Available for early May move in! This beautiful two story home in located in the gated Springwood subdivision.The home features an open floor plan with stainless steel appliances included! Outside the home features beautiful landscaped yard and large deck! The master suite is located downstairs. Upstairs is an additional living area and other bedrooms.

Schedule A Tour Now!: https://showmojo.com/l/d51ebb30e7

Apply Here!: https://www.rpmalamo.com/houses-rent/rental-listing-cd7e01f1-76e0-4e62-933a-a0cd91239b14

Tenant will be required to pay $20.00/mo to RPM for a Property Damage Loss Waiver. Any additional renter's insurance may be secured at the tenants own expense and is not mandatory.

***The information contained in this advertisement is subject to change. The terms of any lease, should you execute a lease with RPM, are found solely in the Lease Agreement itself, along with any applicable addenda. Situations that may affect change include, but are not limited to an applicant's credit rating which may affect the required security deposit amount, and new information provided to us regarding a unit that we did not know at the time we placed this advertisement.***

(RLNE5687312)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9218 Granberry Pass have any available units?
9218 Granberry Pass doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Universal City, TX.
How much is rent in Universal City, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Universal City Rent Report.
What amenities does 9218 Granberry Pass have?
Some of 9218 Granberry Pass's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9218 Granberry Pass currently offering any rent specials?
9218 Granberry Pass is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9218 Granberry Pass pet-friendly?
Yes, 9218 Granberry Pass is pet friendly.
Does 9218 Granberry Pass offer parking?
Yes, 9218 Granberry Pass offers parking.
Does 9218 Granberry Pass have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9218 Granberry Pass does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9218 Granberry Pass have a pool?
No, 9218 Granberry Pass does not have a pool.
Does 9218 Granberry Pass have accessible units?
No, 9218 Granberry Pass does not have accessible units.
Does 9218 Granberry Pass have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9218 Granberry Pass has units with dishwashers.

