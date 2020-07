Amenities

This spacious brick two story traditional style home has much to offer. It features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 living areas, island kitchen, laundry room, walk-in pantry and a game room. Plenty of space for everyone! This home is location in the Forum Creek subdivision in Judson ISD (Veteran's Memorial HS) and is conveniently located less than a mile from I-35, The Forum for your shopping and dining needs.