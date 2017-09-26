Rent Calculator
Last updated February 26 2020 at 8:37 AM
1 of 12
8411 Collingwood
8411 Collingwood
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
8411 Collingwood, Universal City, TX 78148
Amenities
w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8411 Collingwood have any available units?
8411 Collingwood doesn't have any available units at this time.
Universal City, TX
.
How much is rent in Universal City, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Universal City Rent Report
.
What amenities does 8411 Collingwood have?
Some of 8411 Collingwood's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 8411 Collingwood currently offering any rent specials?
8411 Collingwood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8411 Collingwood pet-friendly?
Yes, 8411 Collingwood is pet friendly.
Does 8411 Collingwood offer parking?
Yes, 8411 Collingwood offers parking.
Does 8411 Collingwood have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8411 Collingwood does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8411 Collingwood have a pool?
No, 8411 Collingwood does not have a pool.
Does 8411 Collingwood have accessible units?
No, 8411 Collingwood does not have accessible units.
Does 8411 Collingwood have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8411 Collingwood has units with dishwashers.
