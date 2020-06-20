All apartments in Tyler
8142 Tina

8142 Tina Dr · (903) 705-6587
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8142 Tina Dr, Tyler, TX 75703

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 8142 Tina · Avail. Aug 11

$1,195

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1382 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
8142 Tina Available 08/11/20 Coming Soon: Charming 3 Bedroom in South Tyler! - Wonderful location in South Tyler! 3 Bedroom,1.5 Bathroom, 2 Car Garage. Home has been upgraded in 2016 with new flooring, paint, new roof, new garage door, energy efficient windows, landscaping and fixtures. Fenced back yard with storage building. Storage room in garage. Home features open living, dining and kitchen floor plan. Kitchen has great counter space and plenty of cabinet space. Three bedrooms and full guest bath and master has half bath. You will love the huge fenced in backyard with covered patio, green house and plenty of room for family to enjoy! 24 hour notice required for all showings.

This property may be available for earlier move in date. Please call our office for more information.

Tenant to bring own microwave, fridge and washer/dryer.

This home is currently tenant occupied. We must give at least a 24 hour notice to the current tenants prior to showing and we do limit those showings to Monday-Friday 9-5. Please call office to schedule.

For detailed pet policy and qualifications, visit
our website at, https://www.crosspointegroup.com/tenant/ and preview our downloadable pdf.

*We do not accept Government Housing*

Pricing and availability are subject to change without notice

Application fees are non refundable. Deposit is due within 24 hours of approval in certified funds.

No utilities are provided, tenant pays all

No satellite dishes allowed attached to the property - Must be pole mounted in back yard, not visible from the front of the property.

(RLNE2637171)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

