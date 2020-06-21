6335 Villa Rosa Way

Amenities
These homes have the best of both worlds, Whitehouse school district and the convince of being located in Tyler. Features include; granite counter-tops, ceramic tile flooring throughout, high ceilings,can lighting, large walk in closets, spacious 2 bedroom floor plans, all appliances (refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, and stove) security systems, (owner maintains your lawn), sprinkler system, one car garage with two openers, and a covered patio. Owner does lawn care and pays water utilities that include trash. Move in ready!