6335 Villa Rosa Way

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

These homes have the best of both worlds, Whitehouse school district and the convince of being located in Tyler. Features include; granite counter-tops, ceramic tile flooring throughout, high ceilings,can lighting, large walk in closets, spacious 2 bedroom floor plans, all appliances (refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, and stove) security systems, (owner maintains your lawn), sprinkler system, one car garage with two openers, and a covered patio. Owner does lawn care and pays water utilities that include trash. Move in ready!