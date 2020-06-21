All apartments in Tyler
Last updated June 5 2020 at 2:11 AM

6335 Villa Rosa Way

6335 Villa Rosa Way · (903) 574-3240
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6335 Villa Rosa Way, Tyler, TX 75707

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,495

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1500 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
These homes have the best of both worlds, Whitehouse school district and the convince of being located in Tyler. Features include; granite counter-tops, ceramic tile flooring throughout, high ceilings,can lighting, large walk in closets, spacious 2 bedroom floor plans, all appliances (refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, and stove) security systems, (owner maintains your lawn), sprinkler system, one car garage with two openers, and a covered patio. Owner does lawn care and pays water utilities that include trash. Move in ready!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6335 Villa Rosa Way have any available units?
6335 Villa Rosa Way has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6335 Villa Rosa Way have?
Some of 6335 Villa Rosa Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6335 Villa Rosa Way currently offering any rent specials?
6335 Villa Rosa Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6335 Villa Rosa Way pet-friendly?
No, 6335 Villa Rosa Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tyler.
Does 6335 Villa Rosa Way offer parking?
Yes, 6335 Villa Rosa Way does offer parking.
Does 6335 Villa Rosa Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6335 Villa Rosa Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6335 Villa Rosa Way have a pool?
No, 6335 Villa Rosa Way does not have a pool.
Does 6335 Villa Rosa Way have accessible units?
No, 6335 Villa Rosa Way does not have accessible units.
Does 6335 Villa Rosa Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6335 Villa Rosa Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 6335 Villa Rosa Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 6335 Villa Rosa Way does not have units with air conditioning.
