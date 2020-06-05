All apartments in Tyler
415 E. Amherst

415 E Amherst Dr · (903) 705-6587
Location

415 E Amherst Dr, Tyler, TX 75701

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 415 E. Amherst · Avail. Jul 10

$1,475

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1568 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
415 E. Amherst Available 07/10/20 Coming Soon: Unique 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom in the heart of Tyler! - Coming Soon: Unique 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom in the heart of Tyler!

Beautifully updated 3 bedroom 2 bath 2 car carport home in the heart of Tyler, on block from Pollard Park. This house has hard flooring throughout with carpeted bedrooms, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops with beautiful back splash, large fenced in back yard with storage shed. Gas log fire place and lots of family room with a great open floor plan. This property will go fast, you don't want to miss out!

Tenant to bring own washer/dryer.

*Showings for this home will not begin until 5/1/20. This home is tenant occupied. Showings only Monday-Friday from 9am-5pm. 24 hours notice required for all showings. Call office to schedule future showing.

For detailed pet policy and qualifications, visit
our website at, https://www.crosspointegroup.com/tenant/ and preview our downloadable pdf.

No utilities are provided, tenant pays all.

Application fees and are non refundable. Deposit is due within 24 hours of approval in certified funds and is non refundable once paid.

We do not accept housing.

(RLNE1873459)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

