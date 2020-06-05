Amenities

415 E. Amherst Available 07/10/20 Coming Soon: Unique 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom in the heart of Tyler! - Coming Soon: Unique 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom in the heart of Tyler!



Beautifully updated 3 bedroom 2 bath 2 car carport home in the heart of Tyler, on block from Pollard Park. This house has hard flooring throughout with carpeted bedrooms, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops with beautiful back splash, large fenced in back yard with storage shed. Gas log fire place and lots of family room with a great open floor plan. This property will go fast, you don't want to miss out!



Tenant to bring own washer/dryer.



*Showings for this home will not begin until 5/1/20. This home is tenant occupied. Showings only Monday-Friday from 9am-5pm. 24 hours notice required for all showings. Call office to schedule future showing.



For detailed pet policy and qualifications, visit

our website at, https://www.crosspointegroup.com/tenant/ and preview our downloadable pdf.



No utilities are provided, tenant pays all.



Application fees and are non refundable. Deposit is due within 24 hours of approval in certified funds and is non refundable once paid.



We do not accept housing.



