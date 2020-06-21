All apartments in Tyler
3989 Cottage Drive
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

3989 Cottage Drive

3989 Cottage Dr · (903) 571-2508
Location

3989 Cottage Dr, Tyler, TX 75701

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3989 Cottage Drive · Avail. now

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
3989 Cottage Dr. - Welcome to the neighborhood of Cottage Dr. and Duchess Dr., with a fantastic location near the Hospital District, less than a mile from UT Tyler and two miles from TJC, these duplexes are some of our most sought after residences! Modern amenities and thoughtful design come together to provide a spacious kitchen with granite countertops & all appliances, large living and bedrooms, a fenced private yard with covered porches, and single car garages with washer/dryer connections. Call our leasing agent, Josh, today at 903-571-2508 to schedule your personal showing!

Located in the Tyler Independent School District, the schools are Clarkston Elementary, Hubbard Middle, and Robert E. Lee High School.

There is approximately 1,200 square feet of heated and cooled living space.

Tenant is responsible for all utilities, Lawn Care is included with Rent

If you have pets*, please provide all pertinent information while filling out your application paperwork. Once approved, a pet deposit will be required for each pet. The pet deposits are fully refundable upon move out, less any lawful deductions.
*Aggressive breeds are not allowed. This includes Pit Bulls and Pit Bull mixes, American Bulldog and American Bulldog mixes, Mastiffs, Chows, Rottweilers, and Dobermans. If you have questions pertaining our policy on restricted breeds, please contact our leasing agent, Josh, at 903-571-2508.

If you have a service or an emotional support animal you will need to complete a separate screening application for each of them. We will happily provide you with the necessary documentation upon request.

Application fees are non-refundable. Nanci Wright Property Management will process all complete applications upon receipt. We will not hold a unit without a security deposit, and we will not hold a unit for more than two weeks. No home will be held off the market until the security deposit is paid.

As a bonus amenity, NWP management provides around-the-clock emergency maintenance, seven days a week, as well as bi-monthly air filter changes and preventative maintenance inspections. Not to mention our office full of friendly, professional staff who are dedicated to making your leasing experience excellent.

NWP
Where Experience Matters

NWP Management has been in the Property Management industry for over 30 years in the Tyler area and handles all residential rental and management needs. We pride ourselves in providing an experience that exceeds all expectations. We offer services that cater to the fast paced and busy schedules of the majority of our clientele, providing peace of mind and stability in an ever-changing market. NWP Management is in the business of providing more than just a roof over your head. We want to provide you with a home and an experience above all others.

(RLNE5836739)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3989 Cottage Drive have any available units?
3989 Cottage Drive has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3989 Cottage Drive have?
Some of 3989 Cottage Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3989 Cottage Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3989 Cottage Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3989 Cottage Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3989 Cottage Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3989 Cottage Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3989 Cottage Drive does offer parking.
Does 3989 Cottage Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3989 Cottage Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3989 Cottage Drive have a pool?
No, 3989 Cottage Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3989 Cottage Drive have accessible units?
No, 3989 Cottage Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3989 Cottage Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3989 Cottage Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3989 Cottage Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3989 Cottage Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
