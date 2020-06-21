314 Mockingbird

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

his absolutely charming home offers two bedrooms, one bathroom and a detached, one-car garage. The house was built in the 1930s and has so much personality! The property is beautifully landscaped and lends to the home's wonderful curb appeal. The front patio is courtyard style. The arched doorways, wood detail throughout add to the beautiful architecture. There are wood laminate and tile floors throughout. The living room and dining room both feature large, decorative windows. The kitchen comes equipped with a refrigerator (not guaranteed), electric oven/range and dishwasher. There is also a cheery breakfast nook! There are stackable washer/dryer connections and central heat and air for your convenience. No utilities are provided, tenant is responsible for all. No pets allowed at this property. If you have a service or support animal, you will need to complete a separate screening application for each of them. Application fees are non-refundable. All complete applications will be processed upon receipt.