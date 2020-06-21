All apartments in Tyler
314 Mockingbird
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:39 PM

314 Mockingbird

314 Mockingbird Ln · (903) 595-0000
Location

314 Mockingbird Ln, Tyler, TX 75701
Azalea Residential Historic District

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,150

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1346 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
his absolutely charming home offers two bedrooms, one bathroom and a detached, one-car garage. The house was built in the 1930s and has so much personality! The property is beautifully landscaped and lends to the home's wonderful curb appeal. The front patio is courtyard style. The arched doorways, wood detail throughout add to the beautiful architecture. There are wood laminate and tile floors throughout. The living room and dining room both feature large, decorative windows. The kitchen comes equipped with a refrigerator (not guaranteed), electric oven/range and dishwasher. There is also a cheery breakfast nook! There are stackable washer/dryer connections and central heat and air for your convenience. No utilities are provided, tenant is responsible for all. No pets allowed at this property. If you have a service or support animal, you will need to complete a separate screening application for each of them. Application fees are non-refundable. All complete applications will be processed upon receipt.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 314 Mockingbird have any available units?
314 Mockingbird has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 314 Mockingbird have?
Some of 314 Mockingbird's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 314 Mockingbird currently offering any rent specials?
314 Mockingbird isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 314 Mockingbird pet-friendly?
No, 314 Mockingbird is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tyler.
Does 314 Mockingbird offer parking?
Yes, 314 Mockingbird does offer parking.
Does 314 Mockingbird have units with washers and dryers?
No, 314 Mockingbird does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 314 Mockingbird have a pool?
No, 314 Mockingbird does not have a pool.
Does 314 Mockingbird have accessible units?
No, 314 Mockingbird does not have accessible units.
Does 314 Mockingbird have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 314 Mockingbird has units with dishwashers.
Does 314 Mockingbird have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 314 Mockingbird has units with air conditioning.
