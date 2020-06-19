All apartments in Tyler
Find more places like 1126 E Dawson Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tyler, TX
/
1126 E Dawson Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:10 PM

1126 E Dawson Street

1126 E Dawson St · (903) 705-6587
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Tyler
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1126 E Dawson St, Tyler, TX 75701

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1126 E Dawson Street · Avail. Aug 12

$995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1036 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1126 E Dawson Street Available 08/12/20 Charming 2 Bedroom in Tyler coming soon! - Adorable 2 bedroom 1 bath home features hardwood floors, spacious living area, separate formal dining with breakfast bar leading into large kitchen with corner sink, lots of cabinet and counter space and pantry. Two spacious bedrooms and full bath with plenty of storage. Fenced backyard for your furry friends! The backyard features two storage buildings and a nice place to grow a garden.This one will go fast, and you don't want to miss out! Schedule your showing today!

Fridge, dishwasher, oven/stove included. Tenant to bring microwave and washer/dryer.

This home is tenant occupied. Showings only Monday-Friday from 9am-5pm. 24 hours notice required for all showings. Call office to schedule.

For detailed pet policy and qualifications, visit
our website at, https://www.crosspointegroup.com/tenant/ and preview our downloadable pdf.

No utilities are provided, tenant pays all.

Application fees and are non refundable. Deposit is due within 24 hours of approval in certified funds and is non refundable once paid.

We do not accept housing.

(RLNE2017389)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1126 E Dawson Street have any available units?
1126 E Dawson Street has a unit available for $995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1126 E Dawson Street have?
Some of 1126 E Dawson Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1126 E Dawson Street currently offering any rent specials?
1126 E Dawson Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1126 E Dawson Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1126 E Dawson Street is pet friendly.
Does 1126 E Dawson Street offer parking?
No, 1126 E Dawson Street does not offer parking.
Does 1126 E Dawson Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1126 E Dawson Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1126 E Dawson Street have a pool?
No, 1126 E Dawson Street does not have a pool.
Does 1126 E Dawson Street have accessible units?
No, 1126 E Dawson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1126 E Dawson Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1126 E Dawson Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1126 E Dawson Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1126 E Dawson Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1126 E Dawson Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

River Oaks
4400 Troup Hwy
Tyler, TX 75703
Arbors on Chimney Rock
323 Chimney Rock Dr
Tyler, TX 75703
Finley
5621 Old Bullard Rd
Tyler, TX 75703
Alpine Creek
4400 Paluxy Dr
Tyler, TX 75703
The Bridges on Kinsey
4411 Kinsey Dr
Tyler, TX 75703
Summerwood Apartments
4350 Old Omen Rd
Tyler, TX 75707
Cedar Trails
3700 McDonald Rd
Tyler, TX 75701
The Woodlands
400 Old Grande Blvd
Tyler, TX 75703

Similar Pages

Tyler 1 BedroomsTyler 2 Bedrooms
Tyler Apartments with PoolTyler Dog Friendly Apartments
Tyler Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Longview, TXPalestine, TXSulphur Springs, TXAthens, TX
Mount Pleasant, TXKilgore, TXCanton, TX
Bullard, TXWhitehouse, TXGrand Saline, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Highlands

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at TylerTyler Junior College
Trinity Valley Community College
Kilgore College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity