1126 E Dawson Street Available 08/12/20 Charming 2 Bedroom in Tyler coming soon! - Adorable 2 bedroom 1 bath home features hardwood floors, spacious living area, separate formal dining with breakfast bar leading into large kitchen with corner sink, lots of cabinet and counter space and pantry. Two spacious bedrooms and full bath with plenty of storage. Fenced backyard for your furry friends! The backyard features two storage buildings and a nice place to grow a garden.This one will go fast, and you don't want to miss out! Schedule your showing today!



Fridge, dishwasher, oven/stove included. Tenant to bring microwave and washer/dryer.



This home is tenant occupied. Showings only Monday-Friday from 9am-5pm. 24 hours notice required for all showings. Call office to schedule.



For detailed pet policy and qualifications, visit

our website at, https://www.crosspointegroup.com/tenant/ and preview our downloadable pdf.



No utilities are provided, tenant pays all.



Application fees and are non refundable. Deposit is due within 24 hours of approval in certified funds and is non refundable once paid.



We do not accept housing.



