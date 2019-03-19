2141 Rains County Road

Amenities

patio / balcony pool fireplace game room microwave bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities game room pool

Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.1 bath home in Travis Ranch. Open floor plan with lots of natural light. Mocha finish maple cabinets, breakfast area, walk in pantry in kitchen and REFRIGERATOR. Secluded Master suite offers privacy with master bath including a garden tub and separate walk in shower. Large dining room could be a study or office. Second living area or game room, 2 secondary bedrooms with large closets and full bath upstairs. Unique wooden covered patio deck leading to the backyard. Close to Highway 80 for a fast commute into Dallas. This community features swimming pool & parks. A perfect getaway from the big city.