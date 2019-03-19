All apartments in Travis Ranch
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2119 Rains County Road

2119 Rains County · No Longer Available
Location

2119 Rains County, Travis Ranch, TX 75126

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Gorgeous one-story Horizon home on one of the largest lots in Travis Ranch. Over 2300 square feet. Luxurious updates include glamorous master closet with built-ins; plantation shutters on ALL windows; Sony projection equipment and wall screen; oversized covered patio in the back, perfect for entertaining; designer lights, paint, crown moulding, and real wood floors in living room and office. Many colorful songbirds established in back yard make for a peaceful retreat. Sprinkler system. All amenities of Travis Ranch including swimming pool and playground.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2119 Rains County Road have any available units?
2119 Rains County Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Travis Ranch, TX.
What amenities does 2119 Rains County Road have?
Some of 2119 Rains County Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2119 Rains County Road currently offering any rent specials?
2119 Rains County Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2119 Rains County Road pet-friendly?
No, 2119 Rains County Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Travis Ranch.
Does 2119 Rains County Road offer parking?
Yes, 2119 Rains County Road offers parking.
Does 2119 Rains County Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2119 Rains County Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2119 Rains County Road have a pool?
Yes, 2119 Rains County Road has a pool.
Does 2119 Rains County Road have accessible units?
No, 2119 Rains County Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2119 Rains County Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2119 Rains County Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 2119 Rains County Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2119 Rains County Road does not have units with air conditioning.

