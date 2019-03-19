2119 Rains County Road

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage pool playground

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Gorgeous one-story Horizon home on one of the largest lots in Travis Ranch. Over 2300 square feet. Luxurious updates include glamorous master closet with built-ins; plantation shutters on ALL windows; Sony projection equipment and wall screen; oversized covered patio in the back, perfect for entertaining; designer lights, paint, crown moulding, and real wood floors in living room and office. Many colorful songbirds established in back yard make for a peaceful retreat. Sprinkler system. All amenities of Travis Ranch including swimming pool and playground.