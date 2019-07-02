All apartments in Travis Ranch
Home
/
Travis Ranch, TX
/
2116 Hartley Drive
Last updated July 2 2019 at 9:31 PM

2116 Hartley Drive

2116 Hartley Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2116 Hartley Drive, Travis Ranch, TX 75126

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome home to this lovely and well-maintained property in desirable Travis Ranch! Just minutes away from Lake Ray Hubbard, this property features new laminate flooring, tall ceilings, and an eat-in kitchen that opens to the living room, refrigerator included! The backyard's covered porch is perfect for summer night parties and fun. Enjoy a family-friendly neighborhood in Rockwall ISD with a community pool and playground just streets away! Interested? Schedule your showing today! Pets will be considered on a case-by-case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2116 Hartley Drive have any available units?
2116 Hartley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Travis Ranch, TX.
What amenities does 2116 Hartley Drive have?
Some of 2116 Hartley Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2116 Hartley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2116 Hartley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2116 Hartley Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2116 Hartley Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2116 Hartley Drive offer parking?
No, 2116 Hartley Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2116 Hartley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2116 Hartley Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2116 Hartley Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2116 Hartley Drive has a pool.
Does 2116 Hartley Drive have accessible units?
No, 2116 Hartley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2116 Hartley Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2116 Hartley Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2116 Hartley Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2116 Hartley Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

