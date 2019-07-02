2116 Hartley Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Welcome home to this lovely and well-maintained property in desirable Travis Ranch! Just minutes away from Lake Ray Hubbard, this property features new laminate flooring, tall ceilings, and an eat-in kitchen that opens to the living room, refrigerator included! The backyard's covered porch is perfect for summer night parties and fun. Enjoy a family-friendly neighborhood in Rockwall ISD with a community pool and playground just streets away! Interested? Schedule your showing today! Pets will be considered on a case-by-case basis.