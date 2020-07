Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Take advantage of the well kept never been rented home. This 3 bedroom 2 bath has the standard options and plenty of upgrades. Come see this one quickly with front and back sprinkler system, garage door opener, and blinds already installed. Walk in the wide open living room with split bedrooms for adult privacy. Then enter into the spacious kitchen with granite counter tops. This house is very well kept .